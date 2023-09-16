NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/16

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 9 feet Winds From the Northwest

13 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)

11 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 74°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Air Temperature 75° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 6:38am - 7:07pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 9:18a Low

Sat 3:35p High

Sat 9:23p Low

Sun 3:51a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:52a Low

Sat 2:59p High

Sat 8:57p Low

Sun 3:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:06a Low

Sat 3:11p High

Sat 9:11p Low

Sun 3:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:48a Low

Sat 3:03p High

Sat 8:53p Low

Sun 3:19a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:24a High

Sat 12:58p Low

Sat 7:40p High

Sun 1:03a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:11a Low

Sat 3:25p High

Sat 9:18p Low

Sun 3:43a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 6:58a High

Sat 12:05p Low

Sat 7:14p High

Sun 12:10a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 10:08a Low

Sat 4:04p High

Sat 10:17p Low

Sun 4:19a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:59a Low

Sat 3:00p High

Sat 9:08p Low

Sun 3:17a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 9:30a Low

Sat 3:25p High

Sat 9:42p Low

Sun 3:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:00a Low

Sat 3:07p High

Sat 9:15p Low

Sun 3:23a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 10:06a Low

Sat 4:03p High

Sat 10:20p Low

Sun 4:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. E swell 4 to 9 ft at 11 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 6 ft at 10 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds, becoming S around 2 ft at 7 seconds in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft in the morning.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the evening, then becoming N after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

