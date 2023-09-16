NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/16

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/16

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 9 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
13 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 74°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Air Temperature75° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset6:38am - 7:07pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 9:18a		Low
Sat 3:35p		High
Sat 9:23p		Low
Sun 3:51a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:52a		Low
Sat 2:59p		High
Sat 8:57p		Low
Sun 3:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:06a		Low
Sat 3:11p		High
Sat 9:11p		Low
Sun 3:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:48a		Low
Sat 3:03p		High
Sat 8:53p		Low
Sun 3:19a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:24a		High
Sat 12:58p		Low
Sat 7:40p		High
Sun 1:03a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 9:11a		Low
Sat 3:25p		High
Sat 9:18p		Low
Sun 3:43a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 6:58a		High
Sat 12:05p		Low
Sat 7:14p		High
Sun 12:10a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 10:08a		Low
Sat 4:04p		High
Sat 10:17p		Low
Sun 4:19a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:59a		Low
Sat 3:00p		High
Sat 9:08p		Low
Sun 3:17a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 9:30a		Low
Sat 3:25p		High
Sat 9:42p		Low
Sun 3:43a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:00a		Low
Sat 3:07p		High
Sat 9:15p		Low
Sun 3:23a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 10:06a		Low
Sat 4:03p		High
Sat 10:20p		Low
Sun 4:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. E swell 4 to 9 ft at 11 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 6 ft at 10 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds, becoming S around 2 ft at 7 seconds in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft in the morning.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the evening, then becoming N after midnight.

