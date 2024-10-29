This spooktacular drink is perfect for Halloween night in NJ
Halloween doesn’t only have to be fun for the kids getting candy, you can enjoy it too!
Even though October 31 is on a Thursday this year, that doesn’t mean you can’t (trick or) treat yourself to a spooky season-themed adult beverage.
I recently tried a drink I saw on TikTok and I have to share it with you because it’s too cute not to.
Introducing the Jack-o-lantern mimosa.
How to make a Jack-o-lantern mimosa
Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore
Sip this fun little drink while you’re enjoying your favorite horror movie and handing out candy to kids. You’re sure to have a
happy Halloween!
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
