This spooktacular drink is perfect for Halloween night in NJ

Halloween doesn’t only have to be fun for the kids getting candy, you can enjoy it too!

Even though October 31 is on a Thursday this year, that doesn’t mean you can’t (trick or) treat yourself to a spooky season-themed adult beverage.

I recently tried a drink I saw on TikTok and I have to share it with you because it’s too cute not to.

Introducing the Jack-o-lantern mimosa.

How to make a Jack-o-lantern mimosa It’s super easy to make, very festive, and the perfect way to celebrate Halloween night!

All you need is:

🎃 A bottle of sparkling wine 🎃 An orange 🎃 A knife 🎃 A spoon for scooping 🎃 A straw (unless you’re feeling confident about drinking out of an orange - I wasn’t) Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

Sip this fun little drink while you’re enjoying your favorite horror movie and handing out candy to kids. You’re sure to have a

happy Halloween!

