This singer from NJ just absolutely crushed it on ‘The Voice’

If you think being a contestant on NBC’s highly competitive “The Voice” is tough, so is being a coach.

In a "battles" segment Tuesday nightcoach John Legend had to put two of his own against each other and then vote for one of them as winner. Which means voting for one of your own as the loser.

Claudia B. from Nashville was on stage to perform a duet with Mara Justine. Mara is the one I wrote about before https://nj1015.com/this-nj-singer-just-had-coaches-on-the-voice-fighting-over-her/ who had coaches fighting over her. She’s that good.

She’s from Galloway, New Jersey (in Atlantic County if you weren’t sure) and she’s only 21 but already very experienced. In 2014 at only 11 years old she made it to the finals on “America’s Got Talent.” In 2018 she made it to the final rounds on “American Idol.”

Well last night’s battle had her and Claudia singing “Son Of A Preacher Man” by Dusty Springfield, a sultry song that Mara absolutely owned. Both contestants were good, but Jersey girl Mara Justine brought an unapologetic, edgy yet controlled performance that won most over. Take a look.

Amazing. The talent from the Garden State seems endless.

By the way if you were team Claudia don’t worry. While Legend’s decision to vote Mara as the winner would normally mean Claudia would be sent home, the way the show works is another coach can exercise their option to steal back a contestant and that’s what happened here. Niall Horan, who originally was fighting with John Legend over Mara Justine, took Claudia B. over and kept her on the show.

