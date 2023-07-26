This quaint little South Jersey town is off the beaten path

You may have heard of the Vincentown Diner. It has quite a reputation among foodies. It made it onto the Food Network's hit show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, twice no less!

It's at the intersection of Routes 38 and 206, but where is the actual town of Vincentown? Head south almost three miles and take the fork in the road as Rt. 206 bends to the left. You will be heading straight into downtown Vincentown.

When you drive over the speed bump welcoming you into this little village, you are instantly transported back in time to small-town America. It's actually an unincorporated town in Southampton Township in Burlington County.

There's really not much reason to venture off 206 and discover the little village, which is what makes it such a special place to live. Some of the homes are well over 100 years old with well-preserved striking architecture.

The Vincentown Historic District is a 92-acre section that was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1988 for its significance in architecture, commerce, industry, religion, and social history.

The land for the town was purchased in 1743 by Vincent Leeds. The Leeds family was prominent in South Jersey. They are connected to the story of the Jersey Devil. As the legend goes "Mother Leeds" had 12 children and when she discovered expecting a 13th, she cursed the child, which became the Jersey Devil. That aside, the town was called Vincent's Town and later shortened to Vincentown.

The centerpiece of the striking old homes is now Lankenau Funeral Home in the center of town. It was built in 1865 in the Italianate style, featuring a cupola on top of the building. The real gem in the town is its beautiful lake and park which are hidden behind Main Street. It's perfect for a run or a quiet walk, a picnic or just to take in this idyllic spot off the beaten path.

