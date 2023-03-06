This proposed NJ law is so stupid it might be a prank (Opinion)

We’ve all heard the dangers of non-flushable wipes. In case you missed it non-flushable wipes can clog sewer systems, causing backups and overflows.

When wipes are flushed down the toilet, they can accumulate in pipes and form blockages.

These blockages can cause raw sewage to overflow into homes, streets, and waterways.

Non-flushable wipes can harm wildlife if they are not disposed of properly. Animals can mistake them for food and ingest them, which can cause digestive problems and even death.

And, they can contribute to the growing problem of waste disposal. When wipes are not biodegradable, they can take hundreds of years to break down, which means they will remain in landfills for a long time.

According to an article by Dino Flammia on nj1015.com, legislation introduced on Feb. 27 by Sen. Joseph Cryan, D-Union, makes it unlawful for anyone to "sell, offer for sale, or distribute for sale" a non-flushable disposable wipe product.

Under the bill, a first offense would be subject to a penalty of up to $10,000. Additional offenses can result in fines of up to $20,000. A violation can also result in a cease and desist order from the Attorney General.

Can we please stop the insanity? This is completely arbitrary and a way to make Joe Cryan feel like some sort of environmental crusader.

Disposable diapers are bad for the environment, too. And I know that there was a move afoot sometime ago to ban those, as well. But unless you’ve changed 10 baby diapers a day you don’t understand how impractical that is. Plus, that’s a mommy issue. And any law targeting women doesn’t go over well.

Banning non-flushable wipes is the same thing as banning all wipes. Because flushable wipes are impractical. They don’t do the job. And many people find that using toilet paper is unhygienic and ineffective.

This is truly the definition of throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Why do human beings have to suffer in the name of marginal magical “cures” for all that ails our environment?

And if you’re going to ban wipes, why not tampons, too? Those get flushed routinely. I’ll tell you why. That’s another women’s issue. They never get away with it.

Non-flushable wipes should not be banned outright because they serve a purpose for personal hygiene and cleaning purposes.

Educate people on proper disposal methods, if you like. Encourage the use of flushable wipes that are designed to break down in water and not cause blockages in the sewage system, if that makes you feel better. Then, hope for the best. And if the family makes a decision to ban them in their household, God bless them.

Banning non-flushable wipes completely could also create unintended consequences. People might resort to using alternatives that are not as effective, such as toilet paper or reusable cloth wipes, which could lead to hygiene issues.

Additionally, certain populations, such as those with disabilities or medical conditions, may have a greater need for non-flushable wipes.

Instead of an outright ban, there should be efforts to improve labeling and regulation of non-flushable wipes to make it clear that they should not be flushed down the toilet.

You can try to encourage more responsible use. Then, all you can do is hope for the best. But this is New Jersey, where a solution to every problem is creating a law.

And by the way, I hate to break it to these people, but the flushable wipes don’t really break apart the way they’re supposed to, either. And they know this.

That’s how you know that this is simply a feel-good law. Other than that, this is just another case of going overboard with ridiculous prohibitions so that some politicians can feel good about themselves.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

