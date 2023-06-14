This NJ town was named one of the best beach towns in the country

There are a lot of really cool beaches to choose from at the Jersey Shore; I mean, a LOT. Narrowing it down to one “best” is really a fool’s errand, because it can change depending on the person, their mood, the time of year, personal preferences…the list goes on and on.

Well, the people at Travel and Leisure had no problem coming up with a list of the top 17 beach towns in the US.

Pearl Beach (KC/Google Maps) Pearl Beach (KC/Google Maps) loading...

Their criteria are kind of vague:

For beach lovers who prefer quaint cottages, custard stands, and historic wharves over beachfront go-karts and megaresorts, these are some of the best beach towns the American shoreline has to offer.

Ok, that eliminates some of the more built up boardwalk towns at the Shore. I can tell you that only one New Jersey beach town made the cut. That picturesque beach town is:

Cape May

Photo by Dan Mall on Unsplash Photo by Dan Mall on Unsplash loading...

Yes, America’s first seaside resort (or so they tell me) has been named one of the top beach towns in the country.

Travel and Leisure points out that Cape May is perfect for both fans of history and of architecture:

The town is filled to the brim with textbook Victorians — cottages, hotels, summer homes — and the vibe is appropriately vintage. Stroll the brick sidewalks (or take a horse-drawn carriage tour) to see colorful gingerbread architecture and poke in the mom-and-pop shops for saltwater taffy and local finds.

Cape May Beach (Photo: Tommy Kwak, Unsplash) Cape May Beach (Photo: Tommy Kwak, Unsplash) loading...

Some of the other beach towns that made the cut are Block Island, RI, St. Augustine, FL, San Clemente, CA, and Provincetown, MA.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.



21 more of the most expensive homes for sale at the Jersey Shore (SOUTH)

21 of the most expensive homes for sale at the Jersey Shore (North)

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.