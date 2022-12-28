This NJ town successfully blocked a new Wawa

Amongst the hustle and bustle of the holidays, a quiet victory for a neighborhood in a large New Jersey municipality.

Residents and neighbors of the Barclay Farms development in Cherry Hill have been fighting developers trying to put another Wawa on Route 70 at the Barclay Shopping Center site.

Cherry Hill (Google Maps) Cherry Hill (Google Maps) loading...

The developer withdrew their application for the Super Wawa last week.

With a Super Wawa come gas pumps and local residents weren't too keen on having them in their backyard, or in this case, their front yard.

There are two Super Wawas on the same stretch of the highway a mere mile or two in either direction.

Wawa in Rio Grande NJ - Photo: Google Maps Wawa in Rio Grande NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

There is one on the same side of the highway further east in Evesham Township and one on the opposite side of Route 70 just before the Route 295 exchange.

There is also an older smaller one across from the proposed site.

Commuters in New Jersey love the convenience of a Wawa every couple of miles along their travels.

Joe Votruba photo Joe Votruba photo loading...

It's a great convenience for fueling up, using the bathroom or grabbing a quick snack. But the prospect of having one so close to where you live is another story.

If you've ever been involved in trying to stop the development of anything in your town or neighborhood, like a strip mall, apartment complex or whatever, you know it's an uphill fight.

It was seemingly a David vs. Goliath battle in Cherry Hill and David came out on top this time.

Chalk one up for the little guys this time.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here

Donald Trump goes to Wawa

NJ Diners that are open 24/7