This NJ town is the #1 party city in the US

People in New Jersey know how to party, or at least, they should, because we put two towns in the top 10 of a “Best Cities To Party In” list, including #1!

The rankings come courtesy of Bonus Finder, and they looked at music events, bars, night clubs, late-night food options, hotels, casinos, strip clubs, average price of a drink, average price of a hotel room, average cost of a taxi from the airport to the city center, and last call time.

Before we get to the top ten, let me first tell you that Newark came in 15th and Jersey City was 13th; that would be enough to give New Jersey a reputation as a party state, but, as Billy Mays used to say “wait, there’s more!”

Halfpoint Halfpoint loading...

The third best city to party in throughout the entire country is Hoboken. About the Mile Square City, Bonus Finder says:

Securing the highest score in the number of bars, nightclubs, and late night food venues relative to its 58,000 population, Hoboken is an urban oasis for party goers. Despite its proximity to the Big Apple, the city maintains an advantageous distance to its famous neighbor, and the prices for drinks and hotels have stayed lower than its New York and New Jersey counterparts.

The very best city in the entire country for partiers is: Atlantic City.

Atlantic City skyline Atlantic City skyline (Canva) loading...

Part of what Bonus Finder had to say about AC:

The coastal resort city, known as ‘mini-Vegas’ or ‘America’s Playground’, is mainly associated with its buzzing casinos and the world-famous Boardwalk. Despite its popularity, the city’s hotel prices have stayed low with an average cost of $116 per night. Placing on top of our list of party cities, the best part of AC? There is no last call at the bar, so the partying doesn’t have to stop.

I think with all those entries in the top partying cities list, New Jersey has to be considered the #1 overall party state, right? Ok, they didn’t rank states, but it’s pretty obvious who it would be.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.