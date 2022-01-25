This NJ shop is an olive oil and balsamic lover’s fantasy

If you’re a connoisseur when it comes to dipping bread in oil and balsamic, you are definitely sick of eating the same generic brands. Tucked away in Chester, New Jersey, is quite possibly the best olive oil and vinegar product store in the state.

The Olive & The Stone is a family-owned and operated storefront that prides itself on traditional olive oil.

The business was partially started due to a lack of “healthier” options for those who have certain health risks but are not so willing to give up oil and vinegar products. They have dedicated hours upon hours to olive oil research, learning the best and healthiest ways it should be processed and then consumed.

So here’s the mouth-watering part: The “menu.”

The Olive & The Stone has categories upon categories of vinegars and oils, all of which can be shipped internationally. If there’s a fruit you’d want in balsamic form there’s a great chance they have it. From peach, to honey, to lavender, orange, to blackberry the options are overwhelming and endless.

In same goes for oils. Most of the oils are your classic garlic or pepper-infused, but there are also unique flavors such as orange and even Milanese. They also have specialty oils and premiums that come from all over the world.

If you are someone looking to bring a taste of Italy, Germany, or Greece into your home you have to check this place out. You won’t purchase balsamic vinegar from anywhere else ever again.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: