I always think of Mister C’s as a finely kept secret tucked neatly by the shore in Allenhurst. It’s not such a secret to the locals and it’s a favorite of those renting in the area over the summer.

The restaurant has a slight overhang over the beach capturing the beauty of the ocean and a clean beach. For that moment when you sit at their bar you forget that you live in New Jersey as the view transforms you to another tropical place.

The restaurant boasts one of the most magnificent views of the Jersey Shore. I feel that I’m at an upscale beach club without having to pay the monthly dues.

I so enjoy the dining, cocktails and atmosphere of Mister C’s. The restaurant was built in 1931 to look like the outer shell of an ocean liner. The restaurant is well appointed, the staff and food are on point and you truly feel that you’re on vacation when you enter Mister C’s.

Owners Karen Marzulli and Chic Perrotto (Mister C himself) have been partners for over 30 years. The success of Mister C’s began in 1991 in Deal. They then moved and opened their current restaurant in Allenhurst in 2006. Karen and Mister C worked hard in refurbishing and rebuilding the restaurant after Hurricane Sandy did some devastating damage. They did a wonderful job.

The restaurant is expansive and also is a great location for small private parties. You must check out the deck and the view; it’s awesome. As a matter of fact, you can see the coastline down to Asbury Park and beyond. The picturesque shot was used as the cover of my second cookbook, which has yet to be published.

I enjoy the selection of food and cocktails at Mister C’s. My favorites are tuna tartar, the Ahi Tuna Nachos and calamari/shrimp with Tai chili glaze all of these are very good.

Chef Tony Ibanez spent time at Le Cirque in New York and continues to put together some great dishes with the Jersey Shore flair and feel. He put a meatball on the appetizer menu and I have to tell you it rivals some of the best Italian restaurants.

Big Joe Henry/ Cinecall Productions Big Joe Henry/ Cinecall Productions loading...

Chef Tony has prepared a Coast to Coast Crab Cake. Chef spent some time in California and now lives here in New Jersey and has infused a little bit of both coasts in making this delicious recipe.

Mister C’s has claim to an award-winning mixologist in Kevin Harvey. He is awesome and knows his cocktails. You have to try his amazing drinks while checking out the amazing view and enjoying great dishes from the extensive menu.

Mister C’s does it right. Make it a part of your dining destination, and you’ll be very glad that you did. I certainly am.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

