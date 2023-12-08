This NJ daycare is not for kids, but for mom and dad

One of the fastest-growing trends in New Jersey is the opening of daycare centers, not for kids, but for adults.

So many elderly people in our state don't have enough family or friends around and spend a lot of time alone. Many have difficulty preparing meals and many more are not able to drive. How many working-age parents who struggle to keep their own house to balance jobs and kids also have the responsibility of elderly parents?

Enter adult daycare.

I had the privilege of meeting with Parag Patani this week and tour his Silver Time Adult Day Health Care in Toms River.

Bill Spadea at Silver Time Adult Day Care Bill Spadea at Silver Time Adult Day Care loading...

Silver Time Adult Day Health Care

The facility is expansive. Room enough to bring in singers and have attendees show off their best dance moves. They serve two meals during the 5-hour stay which elderly adults can take in a movie or join a poker game.

Bill Spadea at Silver Time Adult Day Care Bill Spadea at Silver Time Adult Day Care loading...

There are private bathrooms and a shower facility along with a "Quiet Room" where some take time to pray or just relax.

Bill Spadea at Silver Time Adult Day Care Bill Spadea at Silver Time Adult Day Care loading...

Silver Time offers free transportation and the staff will accompany members to nearby doctor or lab offices. Appreciate the hard-working and attentive staff, Michele, Denise, Suzann, and Rayna.

Bill Spadea at Silver Time Adult Day Care Bill Spadea at Silver Time Adult Day Care loading...

If you have elderly parents or know of a person needing medical, dietary, transportation, or dementia/Alzheimer's care, visit the website for more information.

Bill Spadea at Silver Time Adult Day Care Bill Spadea at Silver Time Adult Day Care loading...

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom