This NJ county was named one of the best places to live

A survey done by 24/7 Wall St. picked the best counties in each state to live in. New Jersey’s pick may surprise you.

The ranking considers factors such as population, income, poverty, education, health, crime, environment, and amenities.

So, which county do you think it is?

Go ahead and think about it, I’ll wait.

Give up?

According to 24/7 Wall St., the top county to live in New Jersey is Camden County.

Surprised? I know I was. That’s because when I hear Camden County, I think of the city of Camden, which doesn’t have the best reputation.

Why Camden County?

Camden County boasts economic prosperity, standing as one of the most economically robust areas in New Jersey and the entire United States. The median household income in Camden County is $135,700, a significant $62,000 higher than the state’s average. Moreover, the county maintains a low poverty rate of only 2.9%, well below New Jersey’s overall rate of 10.9%.

Education is another area of strength for Camden County. According to Niche, a website specializing in school and neighborhood rankings, Camden County secures the second position for public schools in New Jersey, earning an A+ grade.

It’s also family friendly: With over 100 parks and recreational facilities, including notable ones like the Camden County Golf Academy, Camden County Boathouse, and Camden County Environmental Center, the county provides ample opportunities for outdoor activities.

The Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial, Adventure Aquarium, Camden Children’s Garden, and BB&T Pavilion, all add to the appeal.

