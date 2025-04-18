This NJ celebrity is opening a cannabis shop 

The list of celebrities who are in one way or another in the cannabis business keeps getting longer.

There are the predictable ones, like Snoop Dogg, who launched his own brand in 2015. Then the unlikely ones such as Martha Stewart, who started her own line of CBD products five years ago.

Or Jaleel White, who’s most famous for playing the nerd Urkel in “Family Matters.” He launched his itsPurpl business in 2021.

Jim Belushi grows and farms his own weed, and one of his signature brands is named, what else, Blues Brothers.

Whoopi Goldberg, Seth Rogen, Gwyneth Paltrow, John Legend, Rob Gronkowski, and so many others have either invested in, farmed, owned a dispensary to sell, or in some other way gotten into the legalized marijuana business.

Add a Jersey name to that growing list.

Tracy Marrow, who you would know better as Ice-T, recently soft-launched The Medicine Woman in Jersey City. The rapper-turned-actor partnered up with Charis Burrett (thus the dispensary name) a few years back, and all the legal hoops and hurdles are now paying off. The Medicine Woman is at 660-684 Tonnelle Ave. in Jersey City.

Interesting thing is, The Medicine Woman was started back in California as a nonprofit delivering marijuana products to patients for medicinal purposes.

“Our mission at The Medicine Woman is to provide a full spectrum of global plant medicines to benefit the health and wellness of our local communities,” their website reads. “We have now expanded to offer more than 1,000 products, have launched our own multi-collection private label product line, and are currently in the development phase of launching our 2nd brick and mortar location.”

That reference to a second location is the new shop in Jersey City, with the first being back in California.

Ice-T was born in Newark, grew up in Summit, and now lives in Edgewater.

He knows New Jersey’s history of inequity for minorities when it came to punishment over marijuana laws, and now, when it comes to opportunities in the cannabis industry.

“I’ve dedicated my life and career to giving back and paving the way for minorities,” Ice-T said in a statement. “As a New Jersey native, I’m excited for the opportunity legalization offers our community, and I look forward to ushering in a new era for cannabis in the state.”

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

