As we approach one of the biggest travel seasons of the year, keep in mind if you're expecting anyone to arrive in New Jersey through Newark Liberty Airport, you're going to be waiting a bit longer. You may want to bring a good book, like say "War and Peace."

Newark Liberty Airport has been named America's worst airport for delayed arrivals with 25% of all flights arriving late. This is according to the Bureau of Transportation statistics.

Right behind Newark Liberty is Laguardia with over 22% of the flights delayed. JFK Airport in New York was tied for 10th.

The study also covered which airline your flight is most likely to be delayed with and that would be Allegiant Air with 27.3% of flights either late or canceled. Rounding out the top five in this category would be JetBlue Airways with 23.20%, Frontier Airlines at 21.24%, Envoy at 19.52, and United Airlines 18.60%.

So what do you do if, or should I say when your flight is delayed at Newark liberty? New Jerey 101.5's own Judi Franco suggests:

"The first thing you’ll want to do if you have a serious delay is find food. Newark has plenty of options as well as plenty of great seating areas. There’s Malone’s fish market if you’re in the mood for seafood, Jersey Mike's for a sub, Little Tony’s for Pizza and more"

You may want to treat going to pick someone up at Newark Liberty like you were actually getting on a plane yourself. If you're not much of a reader you may want to download a movie, may I suggest "Planes Trains and Automobiles" especially if you're dealing with the Thanksgiving rush?

