This New Jersey pizzeria was named one of the best in the world
Whenever I hear that a New Jersey pizzeria received a national (or, in this case, international) accolade, I immediately think it’s going to be Razza Pizza Artiginale in Jersey City. This time is no different.
This honor comes from 50 Top Pizza, an Italian guide to all things pizza, which named Razza the 11th best pizzeria in the world, and the second-best in the USA.
About Razza, 50 Top Pizza said:
Dan Richer is a visionary, at a young age he leaves Jersey City for Italy and falls in love with pizza and Italian cuisine. His pizzeria, Razza, quickly became a venue for quality, and today it is among the best pizzerias in the United States thanks to an always coherent project: the dough that comes with a very own identity, being very recognizable for the intensity of the taste, as well as for the selected and seasonal ingredients that are used for the toppings. You can only eat an excellent pizza here and if you decide to also try the meatballs, you will fall in love with it.
Last year, Razza ranked fourth in the US, and twenty-seventh in the world.
This most recent accolade isn’t even the first one this year from Top 50 Pizza; in June, they awarded Razza and its chef, Dan Richer, the Ferrarelle Award as their pizza maker of the year!
Razza has been on my “must-visit” list for a while, but every time I’m in Jersey City to visit my son, the restaurant is all booked up. I need to plan better.
