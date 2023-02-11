This New Jersey intersection is the worst in the entire country

New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it.

Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best.

That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on a list that I don't think we should be too proud of.

Don't get me wrong, it's an issue that's present in every state in the country, but apparently, here in New Jersey, it was voted the worst, again.

In fact, this is the fifth year in a row that New Jersey brought home this 'worst of' award.

Recently, it was released that New Jersey is home to the worst traffic jam in the entire country, again.

One area of New Jersey in particular has the worst traffic jam in the country and believe it or not it's not too far from Ocean County.

The traffic is due to a bottleneck, which if you're not familiar with that term it's when a highway decreases the number of lanes, causing lots of traffic and backups.

So, What Is The Worst Bottleneck In New Jersey, And The Country?

As I mentioned it's not too far from Ocean County and is in one of the busier parts of the state of New Jersey.

It's right near the George Washington Bridge, connecting New Jersey to New York.

Is it really a surprise that that's the most backed-up part of the state?

According to NJ.com the intersection of I-95 and Route 4, leading up to the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee New Jersey has the worst traffic jams in the country.

New reports show that traffic moving at a crawling 20.2 MPH, which is now two miles per hour slower than last year, according to NJ.com.

It's always nice to see New Jersey recognized for its unique qualities and fun activities, but this is one list I'd love to see us not be on in the future!

