This New Jersey department store is standing up for the troops

Operation Jersey Cares is a nonprofit organization helping support our soldiers deployed, returning, or stationed at home.

This week, Dana Gooditis from the organization joined us on air to discuss their latest initiative.

Dana explained that the focus is to provide financial and medical assistance to soldiers, veterans, and military families. This includes providing medical devices, suicide prevention counseling, financial support for children, and other related support initiatives.

Our friends at Flemington Department Store, owned by Jersey guy Marty Resnick, will receive 20 pallets of Girl Scout cookies headed to a base in North Carolina. They'll store the cookies and provide assistance for Dave Izzy from Izzy Trucking who will haul the palettes.

The two Jersey companies are donating their time, tolls, and fuel expenses to make the delivery. Another way Jersey steps up to support the troops who sacrifice for our nation.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

