This New Jersey county uses the most weed

Now that cannabis is legal in New Jersey, stats are starting to be kept and data compiled.

According to a new review of data from the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, there is a clear leader in the state when it comes to cannabis consumption.

The number one county for weed use in New Jersey is Hudson County, where 25% of residents use some form of cannabis. In second place is Bergen County at 20%, followed by Essex County at 18%, and Passaic County at 15%.

Notice a trend?

Apparently, New Jersey is top-heavy with potheads, as all of the top counties are in the northern part of the state.

Here are the top counties:

County
Weed Consumption Rate
Hudson County25%
Bergen County20%
Essex County18%
Passaic County15%
Middlesex County12%
Monmouth County10%
Mercer County8%
Camden County6%
Burlington County5%
Gloucester County4%
Atlantic County3%
Cape May County2%
Hunterdon County1%
Morris County1%
Somerset County1%
Union County1%
Warren County0.50%
Sussex County0.30%
According to the study, Hudson County’s demographic makeup helps explain their usage:

With a higher proportion of young adults and a more liberal cultural outlook compared to other counties, Hudson residents are generally more open to cannabis use. Moreover, the county’s diverse population, comprising individuals from various ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds, further contributes to the acceptance and adoption of weed consumption.

Hudson County also has a number of dispensaries and other businesses that sell weed, which makes it easy for people to access the drug.

