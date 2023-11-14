This New Jersey county uses the most weed

Now that cannabis is legal in New Jersey, stats are starting to be kept and data compiled.

According to a new review of data from the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, there is a clear leader in the state when it comes to cannabis consumption.

The number one county for weed use in New Jersey is Hudson County, where 25% of residents use some form of cannabis. In second place is Bergen County at 20%, followed by Essex County at 18%, and Passaic County at 15%.

Notice a trend?

Apparently, New Jersey is top-heavy with potheads, as all of the top counties are in the northern part of the state.

Here are the top counties:

County Weed Consumption Rate Hudson County 25% Bergen County 20% Essex County 18% Passaic County 15% Middlesex County 12% Monmouth County 10% Mercer County 8% Camden County 6% Burlington County 5% Gloucester County 4% Atlantic County 3% Cape May County 2% Hunterdon County 1% Morris County 1% Somerset County 1% Union County 1% Warren County 0.50% Sussex County 0.30%

According to the study, Hudson County’s demographic makeup helps explain their usage:

With a higher proportion of young adults and a more liberal cultural outlook compared to other counties, Hudson residents are generally more open to cannabis use. Moreover, the county’s diverse population, comprising individuals from various ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds, further contributes to the acceptance and adoption of weed consumption.

Hudson County also has a number of dispensaries and other businesses that sell weed, which makes it easy for people to access the drug.

