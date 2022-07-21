This New Jersey boardwalk was just named the country’s best

Just like everyone has their favorite beach, in New Jersey it seems like everyone has their favorite boardwalk. But only one of them earned bragging rights for be named the best in the country by a prestigious travel site.

Fodor’s just named the 5.5-mile Atlantic City boardwalk #1 in America.

Photo via Do Atlantic City facebook Photo via Do Atlantic City facebook loading...

According to the travel site:

Atlantic City’s boardwalk is internationally famous. It is said to be the world’s first and longest boardwalk dating way back to 1870. The structure’s original intent was to protect the nearby hotels from unruly ocean waves...

Photo via Do Atlantic City facebook Photo via Do Atlantic City facebook loading...

Oddly enough, they didn’t make mention of either the diving horse that once captivated crowds, nor did they bring up the scores of homeless people who are also attracted to the boardwalk (and they get there early!).

Photo via Do Atlantic City facebook Photo via Do Atlantic City facebook loading...

But the AC boardwalk is undoubtedly iconic with attractions like, well, casinos, duh, but also the Steel Pier, the Garden Pier, and the Central Pier and Arcade.

Tons of touristy shops, plenty of food and endless shopping can all be had on the AC boardwalk.

Photo via Do Atlantic City facebook Photo via Do Atlantic City facebook loading...

The view from the Landshark Grill (where I ate on my last trip to AC).

Photo via Do Atlantic City facebook Photo via Do Atlantic City facebook loading...

Photo via Do Atlantic City facebook Photo via Do Atlantic City Facebook loading...

Some of the other boardwalks on Fodor’s list include Long Beach, Long Island; Santa Monica Pier and Venice boardwalk in California, and the Ocean City boardwalk (Maryland, not New Jersey).

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The scenic backroads to Long Beach Island