This new $12M shore home in Avalon, NJ has it all

We'd like to introduce you to a newly-built home in Avalon that's for sale for $12.4 million.

Wait a second 3— $12.4 million? That's a lot of money!

For $12.4 million you definitely get a lot of house.

This 7-bedroom, 7.5+ bathroom house is certainly one-of-a-kind. (And, no, I don't know what a .5+ bath is. Everything but the toilet?)

Among the features of this house are an elevator, a water wall (what's a water wall), an in-ground pool, and a blue-stone walkway. (I'm pointing out that I currently don't have any of these features in my home.)

They say pictures tell a story, and this story is a page-turner, as you'll see below.

The finances? If you put about $3 million down, you'll have monthly mortgage payments of about $85,000, assuming you have a great credit score.

It doesn't appear like the taxes have been sorted out for this new home yet, but I'm pretty sure it'll be at least a little more than you're paying now.

So, let's check out what the photos for this three-story home look like.

This house is listed by Stephan Frame of Diller and Fisher Realtors of Stone Harbor.

