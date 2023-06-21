Monmouth County — Red Bank, in particular — doesn't disappoint.

I had another great dining experience this week. The latest hot spot is Gabriella's in Red Bank on Route 35.

The staff, the food, the ambiance, and the accommodation of change all above expectations in this Jersey Shore area restaurant.

We had a business meeting and the group all agreed that the right place was Gabriella's. Convenient location just outside of downtown Red Bank so parking is easy. The service is friendly and on time, drink orders are taken up front and the popover bread is perfect to start the meal.

Juan was our server and he knew what he was doing. Friendly service is great, but it all comes apart of the food isn't up to the same standards.

The chefs at Gabriella's did not disappoint, The steak was cooked perfectly to order and the side of bacon was exactly what we needed after a long day on the trail.

If you're in the Red Bank area, check out this awesome restaurant, you won't be disappointed.

Incredibly stunning new restaurant in Central Jersey

