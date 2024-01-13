This Monday is a holiday NJ would be foolish not to celebrate
You can find a “national day” for pretty much anything nowadays, some are more rational than others.
For instance, did we really need World Rock Paper Scissors Day? (If that is to your liking, it’s observed on Aug. 27, by the way)
This week, however, there is a day worth honoring, and we in New Jersey are beyond qualified to celebrate.
As we all know, certain foods here are just better than the rest of the U.S. (yeah, New York, I’m calling you out on having the second-best pizza).
There’s another food that we in New Jersey specialize in, and this is the perfect day to honor it!
Monday, Jan. 15 is National Bagel Day; to not celebrate this in the Garden State would be a slap in the face to our great bagel shops in NJ.
Bagels have been an American staple since the 1950s, but did you know that the first signs of the modern bagel date back to the 1300s, according to NationalToday.com?
I’m guessing the spreads back then were nothing like we have now.
The best way to celebrate this breakfast favorite would be to start your day off with your favorite bagel order from your go-to bagel shop.
For me, this would be a plain bagel, toasted with butter from Terrace Bagels in Freehold. While some may consider that a boring order, I will honor this great holiday as I see fit.
Whether you’re ordering something basic like me or something crazy like the famously extravagant bagels offered at Bagel Nook, may you and your family have a happy and healthy National Bagel Day.
Here's some bagel porn for you:
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
