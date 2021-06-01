State Police: Man tried to buy toddler in a Morris County park

State Police have released a sketch of a man they say approached a woman in a Morris County park asking to buy her toddler.

The mother and two-year-old son had been at Hedden County Park near Hurd Street in Mine Hill on Wednesday when the man approached her and asked several times if he could purchase her child, according to Morris County Park Police.

After she refused multiple times, he walked over to two other men, both described as being between the ages of 25 and 30, before leaving through the Park Heights Avenue gate in Dover Township, according to park police.

State police described the man as being 5 feet 7 inches, between 47 and 58 years old, with a gold tooth in his mouth. He was wearing a white tee-shirt and a black baseball hat with a “RM” logo.

Morris County Park Police on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Morris County Park Police Detective Bureau at 862-325-7716.

Hedden Park was closed for two weeks last July after visitors set a dumpster on fire, dammed up Jackson Brook to create swimming holes and left trash throughout the park.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

