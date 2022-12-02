This magical holiday light show was voted best in NJ for 2022

A fun thing to do during the holidays is pack up the car and go to see all of the holiday lights around the state.

Some neighborhoods go all out with each house on the block lighting up the sky. It’s worth taking the trip to see.

But there are also farms and other establishments that put on a full light show that’s budget-friendly and fun for the whole family.

Of course, New Jersey has more than a handful in every part of the state but if you’re looking for the best of the best, fiancebuzz.com put together a list of the best holiday light shows in each state for you to visit.

For the Garden State, you’ll want to head to Hammonton for DiDonato’s Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato’s Family Fun Center.

The holiday express is a train ride through millions of Christmas lights, but they offer so much more.

After the light show, there’s a meet and greet with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves in Santa’s workshop with a free photo op.

You’ll be able to watch some holiday movies and also take a picture with “everyone’s favorite Snowman”.

If trains aren’t your thing, they also offer a walkthrough holiday village and they are offering new paths for this year.

You can visit the Toy Market for not only toys but snacks too.

Tickets can be purchased online starting at $19.95 per person.

DiDonato Family Fun Center is a great place to visit outside the holidays too.

They are known for their 26-lane bowling alley, train ride all year round, upscale bar and grille, the “Pin Deck” that serves food and milkshakes (including boozy ones for the adults), and more.

For more information on DiDonato’s Magical Holiday Express, click HERE.

