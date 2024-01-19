This legendary spot was named best casual restaurant in NJ

Sometimes going out to eat sounds like a chore.

We all love a good upscale dinner from time to time, but getting ready three hours before your reservation and wearing fancy clothes isn’t always appealing.

Jay Wennington via Unsplash Jay Wennington via Unsplash loading...

We have plenty of those restaurants in New Jersey, but we’re also filled with local hangout bars and eateries for us to grab a quick bite and be comfortable doing it.

Thedailymeal.com released a list of the best casual restaurants in every state and I think you’re going to like New Jersey’s.

There are a few things they took into consideration to make this list. What makes a restaurant “casual”? It’s not just about the dress code.

Al Elmes via Unsplash Al Elmes via Unsplash loading...

One of the main criteria was the price.

Other things were overall comfort, relaxation, and whether the place was worth traveling for.

Speaking of traveling, if you’re into road trips, these are the best casual restaurants in our surrounding states according to thedailymeal.com:

New York City

Philadelphia

New Haven, Connecticut

Wilmington, Delaware

Boston, Massachusetts

North Providence, Rhode Island

Now if burgers come to mind when you think of casual dining, then you’ll love New Jersey’s best.

White Manna in Hackensack is the Garden State’s best casual restaurant and this North Jersey staple is a famous one.

The Daily Meal says it’s one of the last remaining diner-style burger places that came from the likes of White Castle.

The burgers are smashed and taste amazing.

This is definitely a great casual place to grab a bite to eat.

If you’re not from the north part of Jersey, you’re probably wondering why would you travel all the way up there for some burgers. First, you should, but if you really don’t want to, there’s a place in Central Jersey that I think gives White Manna a run for their money.

White Rose is located in Highland Park and is also known for their great burgers.

Regardless of what team you’re on, we can all agree that both of these places make the top of New Jersey’s casual restaurants.

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

All of celeb chef David Burke's NJ restaurants, bakery David Burke, who grew up in Hazlet, has deep New Jersey roots. The multi-award winning chef has a range of restaurants and one landmark bakery across NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.