This legendary spot was named best casual restaurant in NJ
Sometimes going out to eat sounds like a chore.
We all love a good upscale dinner from time to time, but getting ready three hours before your reservation and wearing fancy clothes isn’t always appealing.
We have plenty of those restaurants in New Jersey, but we’re also filled with local hangout bars and eateries for us to grab a quick bite and be comfortable doing it.
Thedailymeal.com released a list of the best casual restaurants in every state and I think you’re going to like New Jersey’s.
There are a few things they took into consideration to make this list. What makes a restaurant “casual”? It’s not just about the dress code.
One of the main criteria was the price.
“Can two people fill themselves up and get out for less than $50, excluding tip and alcohol?”
Other things were overall comfort, relaxation, and whether the place was worth traveling for.
Speaking of traveling, if you’re into road trips, these are the best casual restaurants in our surrounding states according to thedailymeal.com:
New York City
Katz’s Delicatessen
Philadelphia
John’s Roast Pork
New Haven, Connecticut
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana
Wilmington, Delaware
Angelo’s Luncheonette
Boston, Massachusetts
Santarpio’s
North Providence, Rhode Island
Olneyville N.Y. System
Now if burgers come to mind when you think of casual dining, then you’ll love New Jersey’s best.
White Manna in Hackensack is the Garden State’s best casual restaurant and this North Jersey staple is a famous one.
The Daily Meal says it’s one of the last remaining diner-style burger places that came from the likes of White Castle.
The burgers are smashed and taste amazing.
This is definitely a great casual place to grab a bite to eat.
If you’re not from the north part of Jersey, you’re probably wondering why would you travel all the way up there for some burgers. First, you should, but if you really don’t want to, there’s a place in Central Jersey that I think gives White Manna a run for their money.
White Rose is located in Highland Park and is also known for their great burgers.
Regardless of what team you’re on, we can all agree that both of these places make the top of New Jersey’s casual restaurants.
Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
All of celeb chef David Burke's NJ restaurants, bakery
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.
Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.