This is why NJ has a ‘Move Over’ law for emergency vehicles

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS —The good news was that nobody was killed or seriously injured.

A police car was shoved into the back of a truck Wednesday night on Route 10 when another driver didn't see that the police vehicle was stopped on the side of the road.

Police used the crash to reming people about the importance of New Jersey's "Move Over" law. Violators can be fined anywhere between $100 and $500.

A police officer had stopped behind a Wegmans tractor trailer, which had broken down in the right shoulder of the westbound lanes.

A car came from behind in the right lane and pushed the police vehicle into the back of the truck, according to police. The other car got jammed under truck's trailer.

Neither driver was injured, according to police.

Police posted pictures of the crash on their Facebook page.

"When you approach a stationary emergency vehicle with its emergency lights activated, when available and safe, you need to move one lane away from that emergency vehicle. If there is no lane available or it is occupied by another vehicle, you must slow down to a speed below the speed limit and be prepared to stop," police said.

