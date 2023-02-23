This is what the inside of a Manchester, NJ house looked like after a fire

🚒 Thursday morning fire in Manchester leaves residence uninhabitable

A home in Manchester has been deemed uninhabitable following a Thursday morning fire.

Manchester police said that officers arrived at the Pine Acres Manor residence with Manchester and Ridgeway Volunteer firefighters and EMS around 9 a.m.

Flames and smoke were visible from the back of the home when first responders arrived at the scene.

The occupants of the home had left on their own, police said.

A building inspector who was at the scene of the fire ruled the home uninhabitable after assessing the fire and water damage and what it did to the residence.

Police said there were no injuries reported from the fire.

The origin of the fire is still under investigation by Manchester Detectives and the Ocean County Fire Marshall but police said at this point it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

