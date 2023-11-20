This is the only NJ city in the top 125 happiest in the U.S.

People in New Jersey may not seem happy-go-lucky, and a recent survey bears that out.

Wallethub.com did the research and it looked at the largest 180 cities. It then measured 30 metrics across three broad categories. They looked at things like depression rate, income growth, and separation and divorce rate.

Emotional and Physical Well-Being, Income and Employment, and Community and Environment are the three broad categories

The highest-ranked New Jersey city is Newark, but you have to scroll all the way down to #125 to find it. Its best showing was in Emotional and Physical Well-Being, where it ranked #102.

For Income and Employment, it was all the way down at #163.

Finally, for Community and Environment, Newark ranked 110th.

If you’re thinking that New Jerseyans must be wallowing in misery, think again. Wallethub also ranked all 50 states in the same categories, and, as a state, we fared much better. So it must just be Newark.

As a state New Jersey was third in Emotional and Physical Well Being, 14th in Work Environment, and 29th in Community and Environment.

The top 5 happiest states are:

1️⃣ Utah

2️⃣ Hawaii

3️⃣ Maryland

4️⃣ Minnesota

5️⃣ New Jersey

The happiest cities in the country:

1️⃣ Fremont, CA

2️⃣ San Jose, CA

3️⃣ Madison, WI

4️⃣ Overland Park, KS

5️⃣ San Francisco, CA

Fremont, CA, was actually number one in two of the three categories: Emotional and Physical Well Being and Community and Environment.

