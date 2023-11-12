This is one of the best specialty restaurants in Central Jersey

One of my favorite things to do is go around parts of New Jersey, trying out different restaurants.

I’ve documented some of my favorite ones before here on nj101.5.com and I think I found a new favorite to add to that list.

That new place would be Terakawa Ramen located at 64 Princeton Hightstown Rd. in Princeton Junction.

I’ve been a fan of Ramen for years now but just recently started going to new restaurants trying to find the best. Terakawa fits that bill.

I’ve gone here multiple times now and can vouch for their spicy ramen, miso, ramen, and shoyu ramen.

Be careful if you get the spicy, though; I am a big fan of spice and this was even a little bit too spicy for me.

Their Ramen menu includes the “signature”, mayu, miso, spicy, tan tan, shoyu, veggie and bibim.

I haven’t had them all but can confirm all seem delicious.

Their staff is very attentive and nice always coming over to check to make sure that you’re having a good meal and if you need anything else.

And there’s a bonus. If you’re not in the mood to go out to dinner, you can order for pick up.

According to their website, you can also order on DoorDash and have it delivered to you.

I’ve had plenty of good Ramen, so far in my life but Terakawa definitely takes one of the top spots.

It’s not incredibly pricey, either. If you need a good new ramen spot, I highly recommend it.

