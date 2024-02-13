This is NJ kids’ best science and nature experience

I brought kids up in New Jersey, and some of the activities offered for kids could become really repetitive.

It can sometimes be a challenge to figure out where to take your kids in New Jersey to give them a fun and educational experience.

Add a sensory adequate with sensory issues to that and you really have a dilemma.

A lot of people don’t even know this place exists, but here is the perfect place in New Jersey to bring kids for an unbelievable, unforgettable science and nature experience.

It’s called Trailside Nature and Science Center in Mountainside New Jersey and oh yeah it’s free. There you can explore cool exhibits like a giant 34-foot tree with three floors.

Check out the children's discovery room for hands-on play, a reading nook, a nature stage and a live snake!

There is also an educational but fun forest community where you can explore New Jersey's forest life up close. From trees and mammals to birds plus a hollow peek-a-boo tree with a live turtle.

At the night theater, you and your family can discover nature's mysteries in a magical show.

Other exhibits include Lenape Native Americans, Wetlands, Geology of the Watchungs, Backyard Habitat, Wildlife Viewing Area & Bird Exhibit.

Outside, try the sensory-friendly trail for a 0.3-mile adventure with talking kiosks, music and a sensory garden.

All trails are free of charge seven days a week, from dawn to dusk, located on the Watchung Reservation. They also have a great summer camp program!

The Trailside Nature and Science Center is located at 452 New Providence Road Mountainside, NJ.

It may just be NJ’s best-kept secret for a kid's and family's fun and educational experience.

