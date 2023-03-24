This is New Jersey’s richest city

Ok, let’s get this out of the way first: this study only examined towns with at least 5,000 residents; Alpine only has around 2,000 residents, so it doesn’t qualify. It’s NOT Alpine.

The list was put together by website called Homesnacks.com and trust me, they like to make lists.

To determine the richest cities in each state, they looked at several factors: poverty rate, median household income, unemployment rate; and obviously, where Jersey’s filthy rich like to hang. The cities also had to have a population of at least 5,000.

According to their proprietary formula, the richest city in New Jersey is: Park Ridge in Bergen County. It doesn’t seem all that posh compared to other New Jersey towns; the median home price is $604,000 which is dwarfed by Alpine’s median home price of $1.785 million, but, again, Alpine was too small to qualify for this list.

The complete list, from Homesnack.com:

Park Ridge (which moved up from 6th last year) Ramsey (last year’s #1) Little Silver (the Monmouth County town has a median income of $212,000) New Providence Old Tappan Fair Haven River Edge Norwood Haddonfield Westfield

Many cities with a higher median income like Saddle River (217,000 median income), Short Hills, Harding Township, and yes, Alpine, are all too small to be included on this list. But for towns over 5,000 population, these are the top ten.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.

Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey