This is New Jersey’s favorite Christmas song, and most annoying
Now that we’re in December, the floodgates have opened for Christmas music. Stores, malls, and maybe even your home are filled with the sounds of the season.
Which holiday song do you want to hear the most? A new survey set out to find out which Christmas song is each state’s favorite.
A website called Finance Buzz did the survey. FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to find the most popular Christmas song in every state. They also surveyed more than 1,200 U.S. adults on the most annoying Christmas songs.
The states have a variety of favorite Christmas tunes. Of the 25 Christmas songs evaluated from last year's Christmas Billboard Hot 100, 21 different songs were most popular in at least one U.S. state.
According to this research, New Jersey’s favorite Christmas song is: “All I Want for Christmas is You.”
The Mariah Carey tune was also the number-one song in nine other states, the most of any song.
If you hate that song, don’t fear, the same survey found that it was also the most annoying song (annoying songs weren’t broken down by state).
Five other songs took the top spot in at least three states: “Run Rudolph Run,” “It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” and Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad.”
What about the most annoying songs? Again, these are national.
All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey
The Chipmunk Song by the Chipmunks
Feliz Navidad by Jose Feliciano
A Holly Jolly Christmas by Burl Ives
Baby, It’s Cold Outside by Various artists
Deck the Halls by Various artists
Happy Xmas (War is Over) by John Lennon
White Christmas by Various artists
Wonderful Christmas Time by Paul McCartney
Do You Hear What I Hear by Various artists
Dominick the Donkey didn’t make either list, although I know which list I’d put it on.
