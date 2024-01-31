This is how much real people pay to drive in NJ — and it’s getting worse

Murphy plans to sign the NJ Turnpike Authority's 2024 budget, which includes a toll increase.

State of the State-New Jersey AP loading...

So we're looking at an average of 15 cents more on the Turnpike and 5 cents more on the Parkway. This all adds up if you're commuting on either highway.

LightRocket via Getty Images LightRocket via Getty Images loading...

We asked our listeners to weigh in: What's your commute in the morning? Where do you leave from and where do you drive to?

How much does it cost you? If you want to add your voice, hit us up on the NJ 101.5 app and let us know.

Here's a glimpse at some of the highest monthly payments:

Michael in Bedminster pays $390 a month

New Jersey Turnpike Tolls AP loading...

Nick in Toms River pays $590 a month taking the Parkway to the Turnpike, then to 18W

New Jersey Turnpike sign - Photo: Google Maps New Jersey Turnpike sign - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Lisa in Ocean County takes the Parkway on her commute to Brooklyn and is paying a whopping $670 a month

GSP photo: EZPass GSP photo: EZPass loading...

Jason in Tabernacle is an independent trucker and pays $38,000 for two trucks in EZ Pass for both NJ and NY

Universal Images Group via Getty Universal Images Group via Getty loading...

LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled. Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom