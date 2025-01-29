This is how much NJ is spending on gambling. Hint: it’s a lot

Considering I chose a career with absolutely no job security and dwindling employment opportunities, it might seem odd to say I’m not a gambler.

I rarely bet on sports. I only visited a racetrack once. I’ve gambled in casinos fewer than ten times. Buying lottery tickets? Only when there’s a headline-grabbing jackpot. And only some of those times.

So this non-gambler is bringing you some gambling news. Not in any pious, though way. It’s your money. If you enjoy gambling have at it. No, I’m bringing you this because I found it interesting.

SIphotography SIphotography loading...

We spend a lot of our money on gambling. On a per capita basis so we’re comparing apples to apples, New Jersey is seventh in the nation for how much we spend on gambling.

Freespins.com.co crunched numbers derived from the American Gaming Association’s State of the States 2024 release.

They looked specifically at casino betting and the first surprise they found was Nevada didn’t even crack the top 10. The number of casinos in the state is 229 whereas New Jersey has only nine. Spending in Nevada per capita? $28.57. They rank 18th place. Whereas New Jersey spends $92.62 per capita making the Garden State seventh place for how much money we’re gambling.

Gamblers play slot machines at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. New Jersey gambling regulators released figures Wednesday, May 22, 2024, showing the gross operating profit of Atlantic City's nine casinos declined by nearly 10% in the first quarter of this year. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) AP Photo/Wayne Parry loading...

That might not sound like much in a year but remember that’s just what it averages. Considering 40% of people say they didn’t gamble even a single time in any form whatsoever in the last twelve months a clearer picture emerges. Also, New Jersey is gambling 63.88% more than the national average. So this means some New Jerseyans are gambling big money.

If we’re #7 and Nevada didn’t even make the top 10, then who’s first? It might surprise you to know Rhode Island is by far the #1 state for gambling the most money at casinos. Per capita, Rhode Island is spending $423.60. That’s nearly 650% higher than the national average.

I bet you didn’t see that coming.

Travel back in time to a colorized Atlantic City circa 1919 Atlantic City was once considered 'America's Playground,' one of the most popular destinations along the eastern seaboard. This video shows what the boardwalk looked like during its peak. These are some standout screengrabs. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

You have to try this Atlantic City helicopter ride

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈