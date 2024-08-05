This is how bad flying has gotten, according to people from NJ

Weather events, unruly passengers, and tech outages (like the one we saw happen to Microsoft a few weeks ago) are just some of the many reasons that flights can be delayed or rerouted.

To put it lightly, it’s an absolute pain in the ass, which is why some vacationers in the U.S. may turn to alternate ways of travel. Specifically, driving.

So if you had to put a number on it, do you know how much time you’d be willing to dedicate to driving to your destination instead of taking a flight?

Gunther Media recently surveyed thousands of travelers to determine if the inconveniences would lead them to ditch plans to fly.

Of the 3,000 that were questioned, 84% said that travel disruptions have made them more likely to drive to their vacation spots instead of air travel.

They wanted to know how many people decided to ditch flying for their summer vacations and hit the road instead, aiming to avoid any more disruptions.

For me, this is totally preferable. You don’t have to wait in long TSA lines, you don’t have to be around strangers, and you can blast whatever music you want.

Gunther Media was even able to figure out the drive times that people in each state would be up for to avoid the various airport nightmares.

Our neighbors in Pennsylvania are willing to spend 9 hours and 24 minutes in the car to avoid going to the airport. Similarly, New Yorkers are up for a 9-hour-and-19-minute long road trip.

As for us in New Jersey, we are a little less patient it seems. We would ditch the flight for a drive up to 8 hours and 39 minutes to reach their vacation destinations. Nearly 40 minutes fewer than New York and Pennsylvania.

For anyone who is planning on traveling via car for their vacation this year, take a look at some of the roads that are worth checking out across the United States.

