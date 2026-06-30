NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 30
Advisories
CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect for Tuesday. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 79°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 8:52a
|Low
Tue 2:52p
|High
Tue 9:00p
|Low
Wed 3:40a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:26a
|Low
Tue 2:16p
|High
Tue 8:34p
|Low
Wed 3:04a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:40a
|Low
Tue 2:28p
|High
Tue 8:48p
|Low
Wed 3:16a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:22a
|Low
Tue 2:20p
|High
Tue 8:30p
|Low
Wed 3:08a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:05a
|High
Tue 12:32p
|Low
Tue 6:57p
|High
Wed 12:40a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:46a
|Low
Tue 2:44p
|High
Tue 8:54p
|Low
Wed 3:37a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 6:39a
|High
Tue 11:39a
|Low
Tue 6:31p
|High
Tue 11:47p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 9:38a
|Low
Tue 3:14p
|High
Tue 9:53p
|Low
Wed 4:18a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:35a
|Low
Tue 2:17p
|High
Tue 8:47p
|Low
Wed 3:17a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 9:00a
|Low
Tue 2:39p
|High
Tue 9:22p
|Low
Wed 3:45a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:36a
|Low
Tue 2:23p
|High
Tue 8:53p
|Low
Wed 3:22a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 9:40a
|Low
Tue 3:21p
|High
Tue 9:55p
|Low
Wed 4:15a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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