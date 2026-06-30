NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 30

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 30

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Advisories

CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect for Tuesday. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 79°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature77° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:30pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 8:52a		Low
Tue 2:52p		High
Tue 9:00p		Low
Wed 3:40a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:26a		Low
Tue 2:16p		High
Tue 8:34p		Low
Wed 3:04a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:40a		Low
Tue 2:28p		High
Tue 8:48p		Low
Wed 3:16a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:22a		Low
Tue 2:20p		High
Tue 8:30p		Low
Wed 3:08a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 7:05a		High
Tue 12:32p		Low
Tue 6:57p		High
Wed 12:40a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:46a		Low
Tue 2:44p		High
Tue 8:54p		Low
Wed 3:37a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 6:39a		High
Tue 11:39a		Low
Tue 6:31p		High
Tue 11:47p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 9:38a		Low
Tue 3:14p		High
Tue 9:53p		Low
Wed 4:18a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:35a		Low
Tue 2:17p		High
Tue 8:47p		Low
Wed 3:17a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 9:00a		Low
Tue 2:39p		High
Tue 9:22p		Low
Wed 3:45a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:36a		Low
Tue 2:23p		High
Tue 8:53p		Low
Wed 3:22a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 9:40a		Low
Tue 3:21p		High
Tue 9:55p		Low
Wed 4:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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