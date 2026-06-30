Advisories

CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect for Tuesday. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

7 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 79°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 77° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:30pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 8:52a Low

Tue 2:52p High

Tue 9:00p Low

Wed 3:40a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:26a Low

Tue 2:16p High

Tue 8:34p Low

Wed 3:04a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:40a Low

Tue 2:28p High

Tue 8:48p Low

Wed 3:16a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:22a Low

Tue 2:20p High

Tue 8:30p Low

Wed 3:08a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:05a High

Tue 12:32p Low

Tue 6:57p High

Wed 12:40a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:46a Low

Tue 2:44p High

Tue 8:54p Low

Wed 3:37a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 6:39a High

Tue 11:39a Low

Tue 6:31p High

Tue 11:47p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 9:38a Low

Tue 3:14p High

Tue 9:53p Low

Wed 4:18a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:35a Low

Tue 2:17p High

Tue 8:47p Low

Wed 3:17a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 9:00a Low

Tue 2:39p High

Tue 9:22p Low

Wed 3:45a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:36a Low

Tue 2:23p High

Tue 8:53p Low

Wed 3:22a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 9:40a Low

Tue 3:21p High

Tue 9:55p Low

Wed 4:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

2022 Polar Bear Plunge More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ

Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia