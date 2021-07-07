If you're like most people in New Jersey, you don't go too far up or down the Turnpike or the Parkway unless you have good reason to.

If you're not opposed to driving a few extra minutes out of your comfort zone, then take the trip down the NJ Turnpike to Exit 2.

It's only a few minutes through some really nice countryside to Auburn Road Vineyards in Pilesgrove, N.J. Check out their website here.

You feel like you've left the state and are traveling through another part of the country. The quality of the wines and the food in excellent and the atmosphere is chill and very bucolic. They offer a limited menu of a cheese plate and some creative, delicious, homemade wood fired pizzas.

In the past decade and a half New Jersey wineries have really stepped up their game and are worth the trip from anywhere.

Dennis pays a visit to Auburn Road Vineyards in Pilesgrove, NJ

