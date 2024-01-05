This hidden gem lets you be in three states at the same time

I love seeing posts, videos, and pictures of people who have been to the Four Corners Monument. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, it’s a location that marks the borders of four different states meeting at a point. Those states are Utah, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico.

It’s the only place in the country where you can stand in four states at the same time.

Sounds pretty cool, right? Too bad it’s on the western half of the country.

Well call me naïve, but did you know there’s a spot on the East Coast with a similar point and New Jersey is involved?

I’ve lived here my whole life and I never even thought about the fact that New Jersey is one of three states where its borders meet at one point.

The other day, I got sucked into the TikTok black hole and came across a video from user @righttheresteve showing the “Tri-States Monument”, the exact meeting point of these three states.

Naturally, I did some digging and this stone is located in Port Jervis, NY, or at least that’s how you can access it.

It was placed in 1882 and can be found below the I-84 overpass.

I was reading through the comments of the TikTok video and many claim you have to drive/walk through the cemetery to get to the Tri-State point. Creepy!

I’m not sure how I didn’t know about this, but I’m adding it to the list of visits I need to make.

