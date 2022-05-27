This haunted NJ tavern has great food and an even better vibe

During the pandemic we were paid a visit by a couple of restaurants looking to spread good cheer and offer some of their food.

One such place is in the same town as the radio station. Al’s Airport Inn is on the other end of Ewing, yes right near the Trenton-Mercer Airport. It’s been a tavern for over 100 years and recently underwent a facelift and renovation inside.

Dennis Malloy photo Dennis Malloy photo loading...

Legend has it that the place is haunted. People who work there say they’ve seen barstools move on their own and lights turned on by themselves.

A friend and I went on Thursday night for a couple of drinks and dinner. We didn’t see anything spooky at the time but the atmosphere was real small-town friendly and the place was hoppin'.

Al’s Airport Inn only holds a little over 50 people and they’re busy most nights. They have music on some nights if the ghosts don’t pull the plug on their equipment.

Dennis Malloy photo Dennis Malloy photo loading...

The food was great bar food and the staff was extremely friendly and accommodating. We didn’t spot any ghosts but we did see a lot of happy people enjoying the evening at one of New Jersey’s many “hole in the wall“ spots around the state.

Learn more about Al's Airport Inn here.

