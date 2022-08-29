For sale: Gorgeous NJ home from 1894 given modern chic upgrade

I've always thought living in an actual piece of architectural history would be the coolest thing ever. And this house for sale in New Jersey confirms it.

Welcome to 16 7th Avenue in Atlantic Highlands NJ.

This elegant home just recently featured in the real estate section of The New York Times website.

Credit: Donna Kenny, Coldwell Banker Realty via Zillow.com loading...

Credit: Donna Kenny, Coldwell Banker Realty via Zillow.com

Built in 1894, this five-besdroom, three-bathroom, 3,088 sq ft home is listed for sale at $975,00.

It's over 120 years old but has been recently renovated to accommodate your present-day comforts and needs.

Inside you'll find quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and a new bathroom. You'll be able to admire its antique charm with 9-foot ceilings, three fireplaces, classic molding and stained glass.

Credit: Donna Kenny, Coldwell Banker Realty via Zillow.com loading...

Credit: Donna Kenny, Coldwell Banker Realty via Zillow.com

From the outside, it's not very flashy, but that's part of its appeal. Modest yet classy and elegant! You can get a good look at its old-world charm from the exterior.

Credit: Donna Kenny, Coldwell Banker Realty via Zillow.com loading...

Credit: Donna Kenny, Coldwell Banker Realty via Zillow.com

This would a perfect home for a family that appreciates rustic comfort and the beauty of history. It sits perched on a hilltop that overlooks the bay and the New York City skyline! Wait until you see!

Old renovated houses from different eras are fascinating! So let's take a look at this elegant home that's over a century old.

This Gorgeous 1894 Victorian-Era House is For Sale in NJ Welcome to 6 7th Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ! Old-world charm meets modern elegance.

This $1.1M Home Built in 1908 Just Went On The Market in Ewing NJ This spacious house is over a century year old, but inside you'll find the modern touches you're looking for!