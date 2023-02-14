This enormous steak has New Jersey drooling

Are you a grill master or do you like to have your steak served to you?

They say "bigger is better." Is that the case for this gargantuan steak from New Jersey?

Right before Christmas, my girlfriend and I went to New York City for dinner and to see the tree.

We decided that this dinner was going to be our gift to each other, so we treated ourselves and went to Morton's.

I got the 12-ounce filet. I forgot how big a 12-ounce cut of meat is. This thing was gigantic.

Well, I thought it was. Stay tuned.

My girlfriend went for the smaller wagyu filet.

Both steaks were cooked to perfection and were delicious.

The sides were pretty tasty, too.

Jersey has so many options for excellent steak.

You also don't have to break the bank and take out a second mortgage on your home to enjoy one.

The Butcher's Block in Long Branch is always my go-to.

Where is the biggest steak in New Jersey?

Remember earlier in the article I mentioned that I thought my 12-ounce filet was big.

That's nothing. Only In Our State found some massive meat.

Have you ever heard of a 60-ounce steak?

This is the kind of piece of meat they put down on your table that makes everyone go "oh my God!"

That is a 60oz. wet-aged tomahawk rib chop.

It's worth mentioning that this steak is not meant to serve one, or even two.

It's meant for the table.

You can find this steak along with other prime cuts at Rare Steakhouse in Little Falls.

Still hungry?

