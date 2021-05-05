This company will pay you to explore New Jersey’s great outdoors

Maybe you’re tired of sitting around the house, pandemic style, and you want to get out and do something different. And maybe you’ve noticed that New Jersey is more picturesque than most people give it credit for, filled with stunning vistas all around if you just go out and look.

A company called WhistleOut, an Australian firm that compares cell phone and broadband plans, wants to give you the opportunity to go out and explore the great outdoors and capture, in photos, the beauty of your home state.

One lucky winner will be given this opportunity.

The position is called “CAO,” or Chief Adventure Officer, and all you have to do to enter is be able to take a photo with a smart phone. If you win, WhistleOut will give you $1,000, your choice of any smartphone worth up $1,000 and up to $500 reimbursement for travel expenses. And they’re not talking about professional quality photos. They want you to shoot photos of the great outdoors and the natural beauty of New Jersey however YOU see it! So whether it’s the 120 miles of beautiful shoreline we have here in New Jersey, the beautiful mountains in the northwest of the state or the hundreds of opportunities to capture nature at her best in the Pinelands, New Jersey is full of stunning photo ops.

This is a national Contest where the winner will be selected to be the lucky recipient of these perks and this dream job.

You have until May 21 at 8pm EST to submit your application and you need to follow WhistleOut YouTube channel to find out if you’ve been selected. On May 28, the winner will be announced, so make sure to subscribe.

WhistleOut is accepting applications here.

