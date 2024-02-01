This city was named the dirtiest in New Jersey

This is a designation no city wants: the filthiest in the state, especially if you live there. No one wants to think they live in a pig sty, especially given New Jersey’s national reputation.

Lawnstarter compared over 150 of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. As you can see, the metrics are somewhat subjective, so take the results with a grain of salt.

According to Lawnstarter, the dirtiest city in New Jersey is Newark; as a matter of fact, it was deemed the second dirtiest in the country overall, following only Houston.

Newark’s pollution rank was 14th (not too bad), but living conditions are the fifth worst, and consumer satisfaction is third worst.

Researchers gathered metrics including the city’s median air quality index, water quality violations, greenhouse gas emissions per capita, annual excess fuel consumption, and percentage of smokers. Some of the data pulled more weight when factored into the overall score. For example, the researchers relied heavily on the air quality index and less on the excess fuel consumption values.

To determine the value of each city’s living conditions, researchers studied each city’s population density, overcrowding rates, homelessness, and the absence of home necessities such as kitchen facilities, plumbing facilities, and sewage disposal breakdowns. Additionally, they considered sanitary concerns like problems with mold, mice and rats, and cockroaches. The highest-weighed factors included pest infestations.

So, while New Jersey’s largest city has a lot to be proud of, apparently tidiness isn’t one of them.

