This car hit a 68-year-old and left her for dead in Morris County
MADISON — Police are looking for a gray Nissan Rogue that ran over and killed a 68-year-old woman on Friday afternoon.
Prosecutors say the woman was struck on Green Village Road near Wilmer Street about 5:13 p.m. She was pronounced dead at Morristown Medical Center.
The car, described as a Basic or Select model from 2012 through 2015, sped north on Green Village, turned right on Kings Road and was seen driving past the Madison Area YMCA about 5:15 p.m.
The vehicle has heavy damage on the front passenger side fender.
Morris County Prosecutors ask anyone with information to call borough police at 973-593-3000 or county detectives at 973-285-6200. Anonymous calls are accepted at 973-267-2255.
Prosecutors did not release the woman's name.
Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.