This car hit a 68-year-old and left her for dead in Morris County

MADISON — Police are looking for a gray Nissan Rogue that ran over and killed a 68-year-old woman on Friday afternoon.

Prosecutors say the woman was struck on Green Village Road near Wilmer Street about 5:13 p.m. She was pronounced dead at Morristown Medical Center.

The car, described as a Basic or Select model from 2012 through 2015, sped north on Green Village, turned right on Kings Road and was seen driving past the Madison Area YMCA about 5:15 p.m.

A vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run in Madison on June 28, 2019. (Morris County Prosecutor's Office)

The vehicle has heavy damage on the front passenger side fender.

Morris County Prosecutors ask anyone with information to call borough police at 973-593-3000 or county detectives at 973-285-6200. Anonymous calls are accepted at 973-267-2255.

Prosecutors did not release the woman's name.

