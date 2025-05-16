This brand new NJ pizzeria was just scored by Dave Portnoy 

It’s always nice when an outsider praises New Jersey pizza. We know we’re the best at it, so the validation is just *chef’s kiss.*

That’s why it’s a treat when Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy stops by a New Jersey pizza joint.

El Presidente has been making his way across the Garden State recently, this time giving a One Bite Review to a pizzeria in Clifton, NJ that has only been open for three months.

The staff at Lucci’s had previously made a post on their social media pages basically daring him to review their work, and Portnoy took them up on it.

That looks like a good football pizza, big puffy crust there.

While the undercarriage is to Portnoy’s liking, he does note that there’s a little flop to the slice.

Crust is good. Light. Airy.

While initially labeling the pie as a “football pizza,” he says there’s a little more kick to it.

Higher end pie. A little different than a football pie but a good quality pizza!

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Review for Lucci’s Pizza: 7.7

Check out the full video here:

You can try Lucci’s Pizza for yourself at 590 NJ-3 in Clifton, NJ

Check them out during these hours:

Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Do you fancy yourself a Garden State pizza expert? Check out this list of NJ restaurants to see if you and Dave Portnoy agree on his previous pizza scores.

