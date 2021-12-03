This award winning NJ pizzeria gets “Pizzeria of the Year 2021″

Pizzatoday .com awarded its distinguished Pizzeria of the Year 2021. Of course, a New Jersey pizzeria took home the coveted prize.

Google Maps

Razza Pizza in Jersey City is the crowned winner of the pizza honors. I’ve been to Razza and I must say that it is deserving of all the accolades that have been bestowed upon it.

adogslifephoto

Dan Richer owns Razza Pizzeria in Jersey City. According to pizzatoday.com Dan had opened a pizzeria in “the Jersey suburbs'' in 2002. That pizzeria was doing very well so he opened a second pizzeria, Razza, in Jersey City in 2012. Stretched between the two locations and Razza facing closing the doors he did something very few owners would do. Dan sold the thriving location in 2015 and concentrated 100% of his time on Razza. That decision paid off as Razza slowly took off and Jersey City was seeing a good revival in most areas of the big city. Razza benefitted from that.

Photo by Phil Hearing on Unsplash

With Dan now taking the full reign on Razza, he experimented and eventually created dough that was fermented differently and given the proper time for it to become awesome dough that would make his pizza stand out.

Andrey Grigoriev

Six months after he got the dough recipe down, the New York Times came and gave Razza an outstanding 3-star review. Patrons in search of the ultimate pizza flocked to the small 44 seat restaurant. The lines continue to be long but the wait is worth your time.

Plans are in the works to expand the tiny restaurant and boy could they use it. There was no doubt that a Jersey pizzeria was going to get that prestigious Pizzeria of the Year nod. The question was which one.

Get to Razza. You’ll be glad you did!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.