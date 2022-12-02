Atlantic City, NJ chocolate shop is giving away Taylor Swift tickets

Up until now the closest thing we had to the Wonka Factory was the Mars Factory in Hackettstown, New Jersey.

Now, Bar 32 Chocolate & Cocktails in Atlantic City took it to another level. NJ fans of Taylor Swift are in the midst of their own search of a "golden ticket."

After the absolute mess that was Ticketmaster’s sales for Swift’s upcoming Eras tour, Bar 32 took a page out of Willy Wonka’s book and created a ticket contest.

Much like the "golden tickets" Wonka had, the eatery is hiding a chance to win big in one lucky chocolate bar. Bar 32 is selling limited edition holiday chocolate bars that guarantee the buyer entrance into the contest for a pair of tickets to the tour.

The tickets are good for the May 13, 2023 show at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

“Each chocolate bar is one of 3,000 custom labeled holiday bars of hand crafted 60% dark chocolate made from Ugandan cacao sourced from the Semliki Forrest laced with broken candy canes,” according to Bar 32.

I’m pretty basic when it comes to candy so I’m not quite sure what cacao from the Semliki Forrest tastes like, but I trust the experts, especially when they make something that looks like this:

One lucky chocolate fan will have their Charlie Bucket moment before the end of the month. Each bar has a secret number inside the wrapper which will identify the lucky concert goer.

The winner of the contest will be announced Christmas Day on Bar 32’s Instagram via an Instagram live broadcast. What a perfect Christmas gift!

By the way, if the lucky winner is in need of a plus one… “it’s me, hi.”

