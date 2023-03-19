This 25-acre farm in Wall, NJ has a big impact on the community

Next month in April, the Allaire Community Farm opens for another season. It’s a farm that rescues animals that help rescue people of all ages.

The unique farm sits on 25 acres in Wall Township in Monmouth County, New Jersey. It’s an organization that rescues all kinds of animals — from horses, donkeys, cows, ducks, goats and more — and removes them from abusive and harmful situations.

The animals are slowly integrated into accepting the kind hand of the volunteers that work the farm which allows the animals to provide help to those struggling in a hurting world.

They have several programs for kids with a petting zoo, a program of volunteering for children with special needs, a program for those veterans who suffer from PTSD along with therapeutic and standard horseback riding opportunities.

They have a greenhouse that provides fresh vegetables and eggs to those families with family members battling cancer. Families can donate their time and work the farm on weekends or can throw a birthday party at the expansive facility. They are also set up for class trips.

With major increases in stress, PTSD and suicide as a result of the effects of the pandemic, this is a great way to forget about the daily tension and enjoy the company of these fortunate animals. Kids will so appreciate the time that they get to spend with these animals, it truly is very healing and fun.

When I heard of the Allaire Community Farm and checked into their mission and the different programs that they have available and I was pleased to see the number of opportunities that they provide to those who could use a little stress-reducing therapy and even for those who don’t.

They are a 501c3 organization so donations and proceeds are tax deductable. They have plans on developing more programs along with building upgrades and although they are closed during the winter you can still sponsor one of their farm animals.

Come April, make it a point to bring the family to Allaire Community Farm. If you can find it in your heart please support their cause.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

