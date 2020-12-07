Stockton University is partnering with The New Jersey Cannabusiness Association and the Cannabis Industrial Marketplace for a virtual cannabis career fair and expo this week.

The event, on Wednesday and Thursday, features more than 20 seminars plus exhibitors from cannabis-related companies looking to network and fill jobs. The expo is free to students. Others interested in entering the cannabis industry can join the expo for $10.

There will also be discussions and seminars on social justice and educational issues.

New Jersey Cannabusiness Association President Edmund Deveaux said it's also for the "canna-curious" — businesses looking for ways to enter the cannabis industry.

Deveaux said the cannabis industry is going to be an exciting and lucrative opportunity for many people. He said the association has a diverse group of members, representing several industries and professions.

"What we would really like to see as the industry is formed, is more of a traditional commerce model where businesses that are interested in standing up a cannabis business will not have to go through an arduous application process," Deveaux said. He's advocating that municipalities set their own rules for what sorts of cannabis businesses can operate within their borders.

So what jobs is the cannabis industry looking for?

Deveaux said in the medicinal market, there will be a need for spaces where marijuana can be grown, and for people who can make sure grow facilities, cultivation facilities and dispensaries meet the needs of the state's patients.

The virtual expo starts at 9 a.m. each of the two days. Participants can register at newjerseycannabusiness.com. Students and potential employees are encouraged to schedule facetime with potential employers, and learn more by taking part in online chats with them," Deveaux said. People will receive individualized attention and be able to follow up with employers afterward, he said.

Last year, the cannabis job fair and expo was in-person, but changes were made this year because of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. But Deveaux said this national platform will be even better for many people, and willgive them a broader perspective of what's happening in this industry — not just in New Jersey but around the nation.

"We encourage people to come on board. Still be prepared as if you were going on an interview because you will have that opportunity to have personalized discussions with potential employers," he said. "We look forward in this new virtual universe to continue to do great things with Stockton through the New Jersey Cannabusiness Association."