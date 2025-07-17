❎ NJ regulators approve first 'consumption lounges'

The state's top cannabis regulator hailed a "major milestone in New Jersey's cannabis industry" as the first so-called consumption lounges were given preliminary approval.

Sales of recreational marijuana began in 2022 in New Jersey. The Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) has granted licenses to 235 dispensaries that provide cannabis products for both recreational and medicinal purposes.

On Tuesday, the CRC approved licenses for existing dispensaries to open consumption lounges.

The dispensaries will allow customers to smoke weed in a café-like setting. Additional approvals are expected in the months ahead.

Commission chair Dianna Houenou said after the approval, "Whether individuals cannot consume cannabis inside their homes or simply wish to consume cannabis legally and responsibly, these areas provide a practical solution"

Houenou added, "We are proud to support this next phase of safe-use infrastructure in our state.”

What is a cannabis consumption lounge?

The CRC has approved strict guidelines for the dispensaries wishing to open spaces for adults over the age of 21 to consume cannabis.

Lounges can either be indoors or outdoors with adequate ventilation systems similar to that used in cigar smoking lounges.

Outdoor lounges must shield the public from viewing cannabis consumption.

Owners of the lounge must also ensure that no smoke or vapor from an outdoor lounge migrates to public spaces.

In addition to state approval, local government approval is also required before a final license will be granted.

What can be sold in the consumption lounge?

Only cannabis products may be sold in a consumption lounge.

No alcohol, tobacco or nicotine products can be sold or used.

Food is not permitted to be sold at a consumption lounge; however, patrons may bring non-alcoholic food and beverages inside.

Other regulations for consumption lounges in NJ

In addition to the regulations above, the CRC further requires operators to monitor patrons. Anyone showing visible signs of intoxication cannot be served, similar to regulations at places that serve alcohol.

No open containers of cannabis can be removed from the premises. Lounge operators can offer sealable containers for patron use. If the product cannot be sealed, it must be destroyed.

Lounge operators are encouraged to partner with rideshare companies to ensure patrons do not drive while intoxicated.

Where are the consumption lounges opening in New Jersey?

The CRC granted approval for an initial four consumption lounges at existing dispensaries in New Jersey.

The first approvals were granted to "Diversely Owned Businesses," as certified by the state Department of the Treasury. Each business is either minority-owned, woman-owned, or disabled veteran-owned.

The licenses were granted to:

High Rollers Dispensary

The Claridge Hotel

120 S Indiana Ave

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

SunnyTien Dispensary

3004 Atlantic Ave

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Gynsyng

14 S Center St.

Merchantville, NJ 08109

URB’N Dispensary

378 South St.

Newark, NJ 07105

